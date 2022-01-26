Maryland residents have the opportunity to cut down student loan debt

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Some Maryland residents will now have the ability to pay down some of their student loan debt thanks to a tax credit program launched by Gov. Larry Hogan. Since 2017 more than 41 million dollars in tax credits have been awarded to Maryland residents.

The money came from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. The credits were divided into two groups, Maryland residents who attended a Maryland Institution and Maryland residents who participated at an out-of-state Institution.

To be eligible for the tax credit, recipients needed to have at least two hundred thousand dollars in student loan debt. However, some Maryland were unaware that a program like this existed. But that this is something that they would be interested in.

“Oh yeah, definitely that’s just like oh my ray, and I’m surprised I haven’t heard about it at all,” Molly Parsons, resident of Maryland, said.

The tax credit is claimed on the Maryland State Income Tax and paid out via tax refunds.