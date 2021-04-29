Maryland residential foreclosure moratorium extended through June 30

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The moratorium on new residential foreclosures has been extended through the end of June.

The moratorium was originally scheduled to end on May 3, but this new extension lines up with the federally set expiration date. The Maryland Department of Labor is giving this extra time in hopes of allowing residents to sort out any financial issues brought on by the pandemic.

Governor Larry Hogan originally established the moratorium in April 2020, and it has been in place for over a year now.