Maryland Republicans denounce Capitol violence

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Following the riots seen at the capitol this week, many republicans in the area have spoken out and denounced the violence.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced he would extend the Maryland National Guard’s mission in WD through the end of the month to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

“I could never fathom a day like yesterday in America,” Hogan said. “But I will not stand for it and neither should any American.” With the nation reeling, many republicans and other officials are speaking out against the incident.

“I join with leaders calling for civility and rule of law,” Maryland Delegate Dan Cox said. “It is my hope that moving forward will mean that peace and justice for all will continue to be our American ethic.” Frederick County Conservative Club President Fred Propheter organized a bus of over 150 people down to the nation’s capital and said all passengers remained peaceful.

Propheter said the people who stormed the Capitol don’t represent everyone who attended the rally. “There was nearly a million and a half people there,” Propheter said. “You’re talking less than one-tenth of 1 percent. Don’t paint us all with that broad brush.”

Propheter denounced the violence, saying conservatives should stand for law and order. “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time,” he said. “So if they find them, arrest them, and let the courts take care of it.”