Maryland reports under 10,000 COVID cases for first time in two weeks

FILE- A woman undergoes the rapid antigen test for the coronavirus in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. On Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022 the Czech Republic’s government decided to cut quarantine restrictions from fourteen to five days while also similarly shortened time for close contacts of infected people to isolate. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in two weeks, the state of Maryland’s daily confirmed virus cases totaled under 10,000.

Monday, the state reported just under 9,683. This comes just after a record-breaking 17,252 cases were reported on Sunday.

Maryland’s other metrics remained high at the start of the week, with hospitalizations nearing 3,400 and the 7-day positivity rate hovering around 30%.

According to their official dashboards, in the rest of the region, West Virginia’s 7-day positivity sat around 18.3% and Virginia’s around 35.6%. Washington, D.C.’s government, does not track the city’s positivity rate, but the case rate per 100,000 reached nearly 187 in the District.