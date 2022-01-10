Maryland reports under 10,000 COVID cases for first time in two weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in two weeks, the state of Maryland’s daily confirmed virus cases totaled under 10,000.
Monday, the state reported just under 9,683. This comes just after a record-breaking 17,252 cases were reported on Sunday.
Maryland’s other metrics remained high at the start of the week, with hospitalizations nearing 3,400 and the 7-day positivity rate hovering around 30%.
According to their official dashboards, in the rest of the region, West Virginia’s 7-day positivity sat around 18.3% and Virginia’s around 35.6%. Washington, D.C.’s government, does not track the city’s positivity rate, but the case rate per 100,000 reached nearly 187 in the District.