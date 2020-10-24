Maryland reports over $7.5 million paid out in unemployment insurance benefits.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Labor provided an update this week showing they have paid $7,598,508,774 in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits from March 9 to October 17.
The department reports 788,198 completed claims were filed in that time with 622,091m (78.9%) of them receiving benefit payments.
116,202 (14.7%) were denied for not meeting state or federal program requirements.
This leaves approximately 47,000 (6%) claims currently being disputed, and an additional 2,200 claims are being reportedly evaluated for other issues.
The department reports over 83% of claims that were flagged and investigated by the system were confirmed to be fradulent, leading them to say it “critical that the department reviews and verifies documentation manually.”
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App