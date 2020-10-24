Maryland reports over $7.5 million paid out in unemployment insurance benefits.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Labor provided an update this week showing they have paid $7,598,508,774 in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits from March 9 to October 17.

The department reports 788,198 completed claims were filed in that time with 622,091m (78.9%) of them receiving benefit payments.

116,202 (14.7%) were denied for not meeting state or federal program requirements.

This leaves approximately 47,000 (6%) claims currently being disputed, and an additional 2,200 claims are being reportedly evaluated for other issues.

The department reports over 83% of claims that were flagged and investigated by the system were confirmed to be fradulent, leading them to say it “critical that the department reviews and verifies documentation manually.”