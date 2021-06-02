Maryland reports only 65 new COVID-19 cases, first time number falls below 100 since March 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland broke several more coronavirus records on Wednesday. For the first time since March 25, 2020, only 65 COVID-19 cases were reported across the entire state. In comparison, only two months ago the state was consistently reporting 1,000+ cases per day.

The case rate also fell below 3 per 100,000 for the first time since late March, and on Wednesday sat at 2.79 per 100,000. Kent County became the first to enter what Gov. Larry Hogan’s office called the “green zone”, with a case rate under 1 per 100,000.

Maryland also rose to seventh place for the percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated, with 56.5% of the state’s age 18 and older population falling in that category.

Hospitalizations slightly rose to 345 (an increase of nine from Tuesday) and the positivity rate inched up as well, from 1.42% to 1.44%.

To get vaccinated—and be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.