Maryland reports more than 100 COVID-19 cases for first time in weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Daily COVID-19 cases in Maryland have slowly crept upward over the last few days. On Friday, the cases went over 100 for the first time in weeks.

The delta variant — which is much more transmissible than the other widespread virus mutations — has gotten a lot of attention recently. The director of the CDC expressed her worries about the damage being done by the variant.

“On the one hand, we have seen the successes of our vaccination program over the last eight months, with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths far lower than the peaks we saw in January. And yet, on the other hand, we are starting to see some new and concerning trends. Simply put, in areas of low vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalizations are up,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

In Maryland, 145 coronavirus cases were reported on Friday. The last time the case count was above 100 was on June 11, when 113 cases were reported. The seven-day positivity rate is also slowly rising and climbed from the record-low of 0.54% to 0.82% in just under two weeks.

Over 57% of residents are fully vaccinated, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan seemed confident in the efficacy of the vaccine.

“100% of all the covid deaths in the month of June were Marylanders who were unvaccinated,” Hogan said during his live-streamed COVID-19 announcement on Wednesday. “If you haven’t gotten the vaccine, the virus and its variants are a dangerous threat to you.”

The country as a whole is still in a gray area with a lot of contradicting information flying around. Pfizer announced its plans to manufacture a booster on Thursday, the same day the CDC and FDA released a statement saying boosters aren’t currently necessary.

The statement said, in part, “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary … We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”

The CDC also released new guidance on Friday saying vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks, but didn’t say anything about how school systems should navigate keeping track of who does and doesn’t have their shot.