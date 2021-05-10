Maryland reports fewest COVID-19 cases since July 6th

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases across the state of Maryland are lower than they have been in almost a year. The state reported a total of 276 cases on Monday. This is the lowest daily number since July 6, when 272 cases were reported. It’s also the third-lowest daily case total overall, according to MDH data.
Around 65% of Maryland adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose, and about 40% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations across the state fell below 800 for the first time in almost two months.