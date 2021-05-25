Maryland reports 160 COVID-19 cases, first time since March 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday the state of Maryland broke another COVID-19 record, reporting the lowest number of cases since March of last year. With only 160 positive cases, this is also the first time the daily case total has fallen below 200 since nearly the beginning of the pandemic.

Maryland’s 7-day positivity rate was under 2% for the first time ever, and the case rate sat at 5.3 per 100,000, the lowest since April 2020.

Hospitalizations were also declining quickly, with less than 450 people receiving in-patient hospital care. Of those, 118 were in the ICU.

As for vaccinations, nearly 6 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, and 68.3% of Maryland adults were at least partially vaccinated on Tuesday.

