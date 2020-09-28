Maryland reports 123,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health reports 477 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24hrs.
This brings the overall confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 123,880 cases in the state, along with 3,793 deaths. Maryland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon, recently announced the states decision to move forward with local school systems providing training and conditioning opportunities for students as soon as possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
