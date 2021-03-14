Maryland releases platform to pre-register at mass vaccination sites

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) – The state of Maryland has announced the development of a new system to help people register for appointments at mass vaccination sites.

This platform is available for eligible Marylanders in phase 1A-1C and will notify them when an appointment becomes available.

Information needed to pre-register includes certifying your eligibility, contact information, and what vaccination site location you would prefer.

You can pre-register for this platform either online or through their call center, and the state says eligibility will likely open to those in phase 2 in the coming weeks.