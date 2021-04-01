Maryland opens pre-registration to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The first federal mobile vaccination units in the nation have arrived in Maryland and will be distributed across the state, targeting remote areas and zip codes that rank high on the CDC’s social vulnerability index.

Hogan announced effective today, pre-registration to Phase 3 is officially open. All Marylanders age 16 and older can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site.

Marylanders are reminded that the states mask mandate is still in full effect and encourages residents to get tested when traveling to other states.

The state entered Phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, allowing Marylanders who are 16 or older with underlying medical conditions to be vaccinated.

This comes after Hogan announced $3.9 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which will be distributed to better assist Marylanders in need as a result of the pandemic.