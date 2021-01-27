Maryland receives $400 million in federal funding for housing assistance

FILE – In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with the Maryland state flag on it following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order sought by people challenging Hogan’s stay-at-home order in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that $402 million in federal funding was distributed to Maryland to assist residents struggling to pay rent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over half of the funding, $258 million, is allocated to the state and will be administered through the Department of Housing and Community Development.

The rest, $143 million, will go directly to eight jurisdictions with populations over 200,000. These include:

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Frederick County

Harford County

Howard County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

The governor’s office says Hogan directed DHCD Secretary Ken Holt to have leaders in the Maryland General Assembly form a bipartisan advisory group to guide spending on the federal funding.

“We continue to back one of the strongest eviction moratoriums in the country with direct relief for rental payments, legal services, and affordable housing,” Hogan said. “We look forward to working with legislative leaders to determine the best way to utilize these resources for Marylanders in need.”

The state is waiting on regulatory guidance from the federal government on how the funds can be deployed to help residents in need.