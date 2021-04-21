Maryland reaches new milestone, 4 million vaccinated residents, says Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan shared on Wednesday that the state of Maryland has reached a new milestone of 4 million COVID-19 administered vaccines.

According to official CDC data, “Maryland ranks 12th in the nation for vaccinating its total population and is outpacing the national average in all of the key vaccination metrics.”

A new vaccination site will open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County on Thursday, April 22. The Howard County site at the Mall in Columbia is set to open next week.

The governor went on to announce a new initiative in an all-hands-on-deck approach to make sure that every Marylander who wants a vaccine can access one as quickly as possible “No Arm Left Behind.”

