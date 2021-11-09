Maryland reaches milestone, providing over 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has once again reached a milestone. Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that over 500,000 COVID-19 booster vaccines were administered in Maryland.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state is ranked top ten in the nation in boosters for seniors.

The governor’s office confirmed that 98% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 86% of residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Maryland has mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, community health centers, and local health departments, and we have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” said Governor Hogan.

For vaccine and eligibility information, visit Maryland’s website.