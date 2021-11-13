Maryland reaches major milestones in fight against COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced the state has reached two milestones in the fight against COVID-19.

In a press release, Governor Hogan announced on Saturday that 99 percent of seniors over the age of 65 in the state have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also called attention to the fact that Maryland currently ranks in the top 10 in the nation in booster shots for seniors according to data from the CDC.

Governor Hogan also highlighted that the state has already administered over 50,000 COVID vaccines to kids ages 5 to 11-years old.

According to data from the CDC on Nov. 13, Maryland has administered almost 9 million doses of COVID vaccines to people over the age of 12.