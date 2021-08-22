Maryland reaches COVID vaccination milestone

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has reached another milestone in its COVID vaccination efforts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 80 percent of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data shows that almost 7.5 million doses have been administered and almost 3.7 million people are fully vaccinated across the state.

Howard, Montgomery, and Frederick Counties lead the state in total population fully vaccinated. Howard County has 69.33 percent of their population fully vaccinated with Montgomery County not far behind with 66.09 percent of their population fully vaccinated. Frederick County closes out the top three with 60.15 percent of their population fully vaccinated. Garrett County has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents with just 38.73 percent of their total population having received a full dose of a vaccine.

The two age groups with the highest vaccination rate across the state are residents ages 50 to 59 and 60 to 69.

According to data from the Maryland Department of Health, the state is reporting a 7 day average of around 10,000 doses distributed.

For more COVID data about the state of Maryland or to find a vaccination location, please the Maryland COVID website.