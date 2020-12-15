Maryland surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland reached and exceeded 5,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. The MDH reported that 61 residents died from the virus between Monday and Tuesday.

“Each of these deaths represent somebody’s loved one, and each is a devastating loss for our state,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement on the grim milestone.

Governor Hogan continued to say that despite the hope provided by Monday’s vaccine rollout, Marylanders should be wary of surging virus cases.

“… It’s always darkest before the dawn. The weeks and months ahead may well be the most difficult we have had since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Hogan.

It is my sad duty to report that 5,000 Marylanders have now lost their lives to COVID-19. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/OjmPfQuAUy — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 15, 2020

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Maryland has 239,362 active COVID-19 cases and a 7.53% positivity rate, according to the Maryland Department of Health.