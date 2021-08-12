Maryland reaches 1,000 new COVID cases for the first time since last April

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the latest data released from the Maryland Department of Health, the state reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, which the first time the state reached over 1,000 cases since last April.

Maryland Department of Health says they are watching these cases very closely, but it’s not changing their fundamental message which is to get vaccinated now. MDH is also reminding people no vaccine is 100% effective and there are breakthrough cases — but the people who are dying or getting seriously ill from COVID infections are unvaccinated.

The department adds that as conditions change they will continue to adjust their guidance but there is no question that masks provide an extra layer of protection so people need to continue to wear them.

“Delta has now become the significant overwhelming strain here in Maryland. Again, we recognize this virus continues to mutate. The more we vaccinate the more likely it is that we slow the rate of that mutation down,” said Dr. Cliff Mitchell, director of environmental health with MDH.

Many parents are concerned about students headed back into the buildings. Maryland department of health says they are continuing to work with the department of education and local school systems to provide preventive measures so parents can feel as comfortable as possible.

Currently, Carroll County is the only jurisdiction with a moderate level of community transmission. all other counties are at substantial or high community spread levels according to the CDC.