Maryland ranks the third most charitable state

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — It’s no secret that the pandemic has brought many challenges to our community, but according to recent data from Wallethub, despite the difficulties, Maryland is one of the most charitable states in the country.

The personal finance website Wallethub, released a study on the most charitable states for 2021. Analyst determined which states are the most generous by comparing each state across key measurements, such as, volunteer work, funds donated to charities, and income used to shelter the homeless.

Experts reported the state of Maryland ranked the third most charitable state, especially when it comes to volunteer work and charitable giving.

Jill Gonzalez WalletHub analyst stated:

“Maryland ranked fourth highest in terms of its volunteer hours per capita, seventh highest in its percentage of donated income, and it ranked the highest in terms of the percentage of the population who say they’ve donated money, even if that’s not something that they can list on their tax returns like the donated income. That where Maryland ranked number one.”



Community activist within Maryland are encouraging everyone to come together to help one another by volunteering or just showing emotional support.