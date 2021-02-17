Maryland ranks one of the most educated states in the U.S

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The pandemic created many difficulties, especially in our education system. Many students had to adjust and parents and teachers had to find a way to make learning from home attainable.

However, despite the challenges, according to data analyst from WalletHub, Maryland is one of the best-educated states in the country.

In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that provided evidence of a well-educated region. Maryland ranked the second most educated state in the country for 2021, the state came second to Massachusetts.

The state of Maryland ranked very well for educational attainment levels, meaning the state has a high number of individuals with high school diplomas, with college and professional degrees.

Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub Data Analyst, stated:

“The state also has a lot of blue ribbon schools per capita, meaning those schools recognized by the Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools program show improvement in closing achievement gaps. Maryland has managed to really close both gaps in races and genders in terms of educational attainment.”

The state also has the second highest ranked public school system for education.