Maryland ranked fourth-best in the nation for community college education

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Community College Review, an academic journal publication. More students are choosing to attend community college rather than a traditional four-year institution. Experts say community colleges are seeing great outcomes for students, especially in Maryland as the state was ranked top five for their community college programs.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges. Maryland ranked fourth-best overall.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality.

Experts proved Maryland to be one of the best states to have cost-effective programs along with excellent educational outcomes.

“Some of the very best community colleges in Maryland are the College of Southern Maryland Carroll Community College and Montgomery College. Those are ranked great when it comes to cost and financing, as well as educational outcomes and career outcomes, especially comparing what people are making after they graduate, to how much they actually spent on their education,” said WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzalez.