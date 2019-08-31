Maryland prepares for hurricane Dorian

Governor Larry Hogan reached out to the governor of Florida and let him know that Maryland stands ready to help.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– As Florida residents prepare for hurricane Dorian, those in our area begin discussing what the state can do to help and how to prepare for severe storms of their own.

Governor Larry Hogan reached out to the governor of Florida and let him know that Maryland stands ready to help.

EMS providers are deploying teams to Florida to aid with hurricane relief. while also preparing for storms here.

Once emergency management is notified of a potential hurricane by the National Weather Service and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, they begin monitoring the storm for it’s potential impact and offer some tips.

“When the storm hits they want to be in an interior room in the building and away from a window, because during the hurricane some of the worst parts of the storm are the wind and the rain,” said Tom Brown, Emergency Manager for Washington County.

Brown also recommended everyone have their shelter in place kits ready.