Maryland positivity rate hits new low, Washington County has 5th highest rate in state

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland hit another record-low COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday, falling to 1.12%. But while the state as a whole was doing well, many counties were pulling up the average.

Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Larry Hogan

According to this graph released by the state government, Washington County still had a positivity rate above 2% as of Monday. In comparison, Montgomery County’s positivity rate was 0.57%, nearly four times lower.

This continues a trend of Washington County trailing behind the state in coronavirus metrics — for several weeks, Washington had nearly the lowest vaccination rate of any county in Maryland.

The 2% positivity marks a large difference from when Washington County had the highest positivity rate, reaching almost 18% in the winter.