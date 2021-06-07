Maryland positivity rate hits new low, Washington County has 5th highest rate in state

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland hit another record-low COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday, falling to 1.12%. But while the state as a whole was doing well, many counties were pulling up the average.
According to this graph released by the state government, Washington County still had a positivity rate above 2% as of Monday. In comparison, Montgomery County’s positivity rate was 0.57%, nearly four times lower.
This continues a trend of Washington County trailing behind the state in coronavirus metrics — for several weeks, Washington had nearly the lowest vaccination rate of any county in Maryland.
The 2% positivity marks a large difference from when Washington County had the highest positivity rate, reaching almost 18% in the winter.