Maryland positivity rate below 5% for first time in months, Washington County still above 8%

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5% for the first time since Nov. 8. Washington County, however, remained at 8.24% — one of the highest in the state.

While the number seems daunting at a first glance, Washington County has actually improved its metrics by a large margin. At the end of 2020, the county peaked with a rate above 18%, which was double the state rate at the time.

“It will take time to see our rate return to those pre-holiday surge levels. I think we are headed in a trend that we’ve been hoping we’d reach, especially back in November when our positivity was so much higher than the state’s,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for the Washington County Health Department.

As always, officials warn residents to not get too comfortable and to maintain proper habits to keep the rate going down.