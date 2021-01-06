Maryland police officer struck by vehicle during stop; in critical condition

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer in Maryland remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while on a traffic stop last week.

The Greenbelt Police Department identified the 22-year veteran, as master police officer Chris Peters. The officer was struck by a vehicle on January 2nd while on foot assisting the United States Park Police with a traffic accident on Edmonston Road north of Cherrywood Lane. The officer was transported by helicopter to Medstar Hospital for treatment. The striking vehicle did remain on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

