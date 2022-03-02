ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a small business in Maryland, you depend on payment so you can meet payroll and pay your suppliers. The government is stepping up its game to ensure those payments are made in a timely and efficient manner.

The goal is an efficient system to track payments to Maryland contractors and vendors. The state government is a multibillion-dollar enterprise. And our tax dollars go to build highways and help provide health care. And it all depends on small businesses getting the job done. That means paying those private-sector employees and covering expenses for materials and supplies.

Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore City) said, “you know there’s a lot of concern about ‘where’s my payment when’s it coming?’ From both contractors and subcontractors. So I’ve been talking with the comptroller’s staff, and we even had legislation initiated.”

Delegate Lierman from Baltimore City has taken the lead in the General Assembly to make sure payrolls are met for those doing business with the state. She wants the system to be reliable and efficient.

“So that companies can follow their payments, track them and see when they’re coming and I look forward to continuing to improve this,” said Delegate Lierman, “work on it so we can have the transparency and accountability that contractors that are doing business with the state really need.”

Lierman is building on an online portal launched by state comptroller Peter Franchot to expedite the state’s payables to vendors and make the process transparent.

“This is a key reform, and for too long, many small businesses have been taken advantage of,” said Franchot. And they’re given the runaround by the prime contractor who gets paid by the state then tells the subcontractor, “Gee, I haven’t been paid, so I can’t pay you.’ Well, that little merry-go-round is over.”

Delivering efficiency is important because once a contractor is paid, often subcontractors are in line waiting for their share of the pie. The next challenge for the comptroller is to coordinate all the state agencies on these procurement policies. And Delegate Lierman, herself, is a candidate for state comptroller in this year’s Democratic primary. Incumbent Franchot is running for governor. Incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited and cannot seek another term.