Maryland organization helps people with disabilities find jobs

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the National Disability Navigator, over six million people in the United States have an intellectual disability, and of those people, 12.6 percent are unemployed.

However, organizations like The Difference 2-17 strive to build bridges and help those with a disability get employed.

Recently opened in Mount Airy and established by parents of an autistic adult, The Difference 2-17 is a center for teens and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The organization aims to help participants gain independence and find their passion by introducing a career path to each individual and building connections within the community to help the participants network and find a job.

The organization helps with job applications, interview preparations and guidance every step of the way. The goal is to help create equal opportunity and help those with disabilities prosper regardless of limitations.

“Our goal is to get them jobs or meaningful volunteer work to engage them in society in a way that’s meaningful to them. They deserve equal access and to feel purposeful, everyone has a purpose,” said founder of the organization Donna Pidel.

The Difference 2-17 Support Group is held on the third Saturday of every month from 4 pm – 6 pm. To get involved, visit their website.