Maryland opens application for state’s eviction prevention partnership grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, all 24 jurisdictions can begin to apply for the state’s eviction prevention partnership grants that can help support local rental assistance programs.

Jurisdictions can apply for nearly $16 million worth of grants.

“Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to implement a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have backed that up with targeted relief programs,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will help ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes.”

Applications are due October 2nd.

Partnership Guidelines:

Eligible applicants are anticipated to be all Maryland counties and Baltimore City

Recipients of rental assistance may not exceed 80% Area Median Income

Recipients must demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19

There may be additional local eligibility requirements. Renters should contact their local rental assistance administrators for current information

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has so far distributed around $2.2 million to eight counties in the state.

Landlords and tenants should contact their local jurisdiction for more information.

For questions on how to apply to DHCD, local jurisdictions can email dhcd.rentalinfo@maryland.gov

Gov. Hogan issued an emergency order that prohibits Maryland courts from ordering the eviction of any tenant who can show that they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19. The order remains in place during the state of emergency.

