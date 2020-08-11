Maryland officials urge residents to fill out 2020 census

The census can be completed online, by phone or by mail

MARYLAND (WDVM) — It is a rush to the deadline as states across the country are urging their residents to fill out their 2020 census before the deadline date, September 30. The date was moved to a month sooner than previously announced by the US Census Bureau.

The 2020 census counts every person living in the United States and the five US territories. The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and other services use to support our community.

The federal government provides $675 billion per year in federal funds using census data,” said Audra Harrison. Harrison is a media specialist with The United States Census Bureau for Maryland. “Those funds are spent on schools, hospitals, road, public health.”

According to the 2020 total self-response, the national response rate is 63.4 percent.

Virginia is ranked 8th with 68.1 percent.

Maryland tied at number 10 with 67.6 percent

DC is ranked 35th with 59 point 7 percent

West Virginia ranked at 49th with 55 percent.

Kristin Fleckenstein is the Director of Public Affairs for the Maryland Department of Planning. Fleckenstein says census data also impacts the number of vaccines that are sent to jurisdictions across the state.

“When a vaccine is needed in what the world is talking about right now it is very much on the minds of everyone the number of those vaccines can be impacted by the census data,” said Fleckenstein.

The census can be completed online, by phone or by mail.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM