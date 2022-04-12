DAYTON, Md. (WDVM) — The push for drivers to take heed to work zones along some of the busiest roadways in Maryland is now a top priority.

Transportation officials have launched a campaign reminding drivers to “drive like you work here.”

Data from the Federal Highway Administration in 2020 said that work zone crashes increased by 1.4% as 117 workers died across the country.

Most of those crashes – were a result of distractions, speeding, and following other vehicles too close.

Maryland state highway worker, Ronnie Wright, shares some of his experiences while working on major roadways.

“Every one of us who work in the shop has experienced either a crash or near-miss on the job. Look at it as if your family is here working on the road, we have families we want to get home to,” says Wright.

“The conditions can change even if they are familiar with it, from week to week, as construction continues, the conditions can change, so that’s why really paying attention being that focused driver is our message,” Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator.

In Maryland from 2016 to 2020, there were nearly 8,000 work zone-related crashes killing 46 people.