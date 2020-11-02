Maryland officials recognize November 1 as Emancipation Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan made an announcement this weekend recognizing November 1 as “Emancipation Day” in Maryland.

Maryland issued a new state constitution on November 1, 1864, becoming the first state south of the Mason-Dixon line to abolish slavery by a vote of the people and not by executive decision.

Director of Montgomery County’s Office of Human Rights Jim Stowe said he hopes the designation will encourage people to reflect on the state’s history and what work can still be done to fight for racial equality.

“So what this day really represents is that there was, at least for the state of Maryland back in 1864, this idea that having people and keeping people in bondage and enslavement simply was not right,” Stowe said.

Stowe said multiple virtual events are being held within Montgomery County to teach community members about the state’s history of slavery.