Maryland officials kill almost 400 geese as population booms

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Beiheng Guo on Unsplash

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland wildlife officials say they’ve euthanized nearly 400 geese in an effort to curb the excessive population.

U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesman Kevin Sullivan told the Salisbury Daily Times his team “humanely euthanized” the Canada geese last week at the request city officials in Salisbury, Maryland.

Sullivan said the goose overpopulation has inundated the city, leaving messy droppings, over-grazing plants, damaging the habitat and polluting the water.

He said the geese were captured and a waterfowl processor humanely euthanized them with carbon dioxide gas before providing the meat to food shelters.

Sullivan said he believes this is the first time the city has turned to killing the geese in almost 15 years of population monitoring. In the past, officials used a slower method of poking holes in eggs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania