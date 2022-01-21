Maryland officials coming together against ghost guns

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland officials are coming together against ghost guns. State attorneys, senators, police chiefs, delegates and even mayors came together virtually to discuss their support of proposed legislation that would change the language of what constitutes a ghost gun.

The proposed legislation aligns with proposed regulation changes among the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Law enforcement in the DMV and across the state said they have seen the number of recovered ghost guns dramatically increase in the last several years.

John McCarthy, State’s Attorney, said, “Some major cities have recorded that nearly fifty percent of homicides are recorded now with ghost guns. Unless we address intelligently, ghost guns, all the prior legislation we’ve passed to regulate guns in our community really become meaningless.”

Concern over these firearms extends to children, as ghost guns have been found in and around schools. If the legislation passes, the possession of ghost guns would be illegal by the summer of 2022, and owners of ghost guns would have to register the gun or turn it in by January 2023.