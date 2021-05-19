Maryland officially repeals state song

FILE- A May Day basket hangs outside on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 1, 2020. The baskets, which are displayed outside of homes and businesses on the first day of May, are an annual tradition in Annapolis celebrating the arrival of spring. The tradition began 65 years ago by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland is left without an official song after “Maryland, My Maryland” was repealed as the state song on Tuesday.

“Maryland, My Maryland” was written by James Ryder Randall back in the 1800s. It was repealed after a bipartisan effort to remove it, and the repeal became official this week as Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) signed it into law, alongisde over 200 other bills in a signing ceremony Tuesday.

“We’re repealing the state song. It is a relic of the confederacy, which is clearly outdated and out of touch,” Gov. Hogan said.

“Maryland, My Maryland” has held the spot as the state song since 1939.

Local and federal leaders have offered suggestions for a new state song. Last summer, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin (D) wrote and released an updated version of the previous tune with lyrics he says better reflect the current values of the Old Line State.