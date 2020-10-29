Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia reach agreement for offshore wind development

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governors of Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina announced Thursday a collaboration to advance offshore wind projects in the region.

The Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources, also known as SMART-POWER, will promote, develop, and expand offshore wind energy along with the industries and the possibility of more jobs.

“Maryland has been leading the charge when it comes to real, bipartisan, common-sense solutions and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental leadership,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in a release. “Joining this multi-state partnership to expand offshore wind development will further our strong record of supporting responsible energy projects that provide jobs, clean air benefits, and energy independence.”

In a press release, the Atlantic Coast offshore wind project pipeline could bring around 86,000 jobs, $57 billion in investments, and up to $25 billion in economic output by 2030, says the United States Department of Energy.

“Offshore wind development combined with our strong solar capacity will bring more high-paying, clean energy jobs to North Carolina while we continue to ramp up our fight against climate change,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “This bipartisan agreement with neighboring states allows us to leverage our combined economic power and ideas to achieve cost-effective success.”

The full SMART-POWER memorandum of understanding is available here.

“Harnessing the power of offshore wind is key to meeting the urgency of the climate crisis and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “Virginia is well-positioned to scale up offshore wind development with a 12-megawatt wind demonstration project already built off our coast. This agreement will help unlock our collective offshore wind resources and generate tremendous economic and environmental benefits for the region. We look forward to working with our partners in Maryland and North Carolina to grow the offshore wind industry and secure a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future.”