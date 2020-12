We will continue to update this story

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Natural Resources Police is currently on the scene of an ATV crash in Clear Spring.

Police responded just after 6 p.m. to Garrison Hollow Road.

According to the PIO of Maryland Natural Resources Police, Lauren Moses, one person has been involved in the crash.

