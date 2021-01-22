Maryland National Guard assists with COVID-19 vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland National Guard continues their effort to come through during our fight against COVID-19 and they are now assisting with vaccinations.

Maryland National Guard Mobile Vaccination Support Teams (MVST) are working hard at the direction of Governor Hogan to assist health officials in administering vaccinations. The teams are fully trained medical professionals and support personnel who come from both the Maryland Army National Guard and the Maryland Air National Guard.

Since their efforts began, they have administered more than 6,000 immunizations and are supporting an average of six locations a day.

So far, they have assisted county vaccination efforts in Charles, Prince George’s, Talbot, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, St. Mary’s and Cecil Counties. These efforts are continuing to ramp up as more counties request support and more vaccines become available. The guard is working with the state in planning to launch mass vaccination sites in Maryland.