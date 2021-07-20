Maryland Nation Guard is waiting for Jan. 6 deployment reimbursement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan says that congressional leaders pleaded with the state to send the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection. But they still have not received reimbursement for their help so face budget cuts.

Major General Timothy Gowen, the Adjutant General of Maryland, said if they aren’t reimbursed, major disruptions to ongoing operations, like cancellations to training’s, postponing equipment maintenance, and furloughing employees, could happen.

“This stoppage in pay for the soldiers and airmen who have sacrificed so much over the past few years will have a dramatic effect on retention,” wrote Gowen in a letter to Maryland, Senator Ben Cardin. “Drastically affecting our ability to provide the same rapid and effective large scale support in the future.”

It’s unclear exactly how much the state is owed.

Gowen says the reimbursement needs to be received by August 1st, before it’s too late and they are forced to stop all training.