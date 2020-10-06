Maryland Move Over law reaches two-year anniversary since expansion

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It has been two years since Maryland’s Move Over law expanded to include all service vehicles. Maryland state police said this law is as important as ever.

“This law was designed to… remind motorists that if they see such a vehicle, be mindful of it and move over, and if that’s not possible, you would obviously slow down and be aware of your surroundings,” said Maryland State Police Spokesperson Ron Snyder.

The law, which requires drivers to switch lanes if an emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the road, has been in effect since 2010. It initially only included police vehicles but was expanded in 2014 to include tow trucks, EMS vehicles, and fire trucks. The most recent expansion came in October 2018, when it included transportation vehicles, service vehicles, and utility vehicles as well.

“The goal is… to keep all these people safe as well as motorists on Maryland roads because, again, these are people that are working under very dangerous conditions,” Snyder said.

A release from Maryland State Police said between 2014 and 2019, more than 4,000 people were injured and 53 were killed in work zone crashes. This law aims to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

“Move over, don’t drive aggressively, don’t drive impaired, and don’t drive distracted,” Snyder stated. “All of those factors combined will save not just the lives of those on the… side of the road, but those motorists as well as the people they’re traveling with.”

Snyder said that citations regarding the Move Over law have gone down since the law passed. Consequences start with a $110 fine and a point on your license. Citations decreased by over 70% from the first expansion in 2014 to 2019.

Snyder said, “It’s like every type of traffic safety violation. We see more and more people being cognizant of it as we educate the public.”

The release said to only switch lanes if doing so is safe and there is an open lane in the same direction. If not, drivers should slow down until finished passing the stopped vehicle.