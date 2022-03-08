MARYLAND (WDVM) — The war between Russia and Ukraine has impacted many people across the states. Rather it’s issued with the stock market, or trying to buy Russian liquor or products. However, one Maryland woman is fighting a different war.

“This is probably the hardest thing that I’ve ever gone through in my life as a mother to not be able to help your kid. Help your child you know, he may not be legally mine, but he is my son. He’s my son in every other way possible except for on paperwork, but to not be able to hug him. Tell him everything’s gonna be okay,” Jennifer Ruff said. “Rescue him. I mean, it’s the most helpless feeling in the world to not be able to save your child and have no access to your child. It’s this has been the worst two weeks of our lives at this point.”

Jennifer Ruff is a mother in Maryland who recently was in Ukraine for an adoption. She said she and her family fell in love with 16- year-old Sasha. Her family left Ukraine on February 12th to return to the states.

Their plan was to return in mid-March to finalize the adoption. However, their lives changed a few days later.

“Within the first few hours of the war there was shelling outside of his window and so he’s calling us panicking and so I don’t know what’s happening right now. And I can’t support him. I can’t encourage him. I can’t pray with him. And so it’s been really challenging. To have that lack of communication right now,” Ruff continued.

Daily communication between Sasha and the family is a bit challenging now. She said they haven’t talked to him since Saturday, which is the longest they’ve gone without communicating.

“It’s been really intermittent. So the first few days of the war we were hearing from him every day, and then things progressively started to go downhill. In terms of communication with him. So at this point, we haven’t heard from him,” she stated.

She said she is ready for Sasha to come home so he can fulfill his big brother duties full time.

“He gets along so well with our younger kids. He is always protecting them and watching out for them. Sometimes the kids will do some things on the playground and he’s panicking,” Ruff said.

Ruff said the main goal right now is getting him evacuating from Ukraine and here into the states. She said she talked to a few leaders about possibly getting an emergency for him to get here.