Maryland minimum wage on the rise with new year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you are in the Maryland workforce the start of the new year could affect how much you earn — or how much you pay your employees with a mandatory wage hike.

The current hourly rate of $10.10 is set to rise 90 cents with the start of the new year, but gradually increase to $15.00 over the next five years.

The new wage scale applies to employers with 15 or more workers.

Bill and Patty Owens own an antique furniture business and are okay with the new law. Bill says as long as employers are making a profit it’s only fair to pay workers a just wage. Patty doesn’t understand how workers make ends meet with the minimum wage as it is. She supports the increase.

Leah Bushman is a retail clerk at a video store and bookshop in a shopping plaza just east of downtown. She sees the wage increase as a “win-win” for both the employer and employee.

“If they appreciate the work I guess it’s not too much of a bummer” for the employer, she says.

David Bender delivers pizza for Anthony’s pizzeria and says, being a driver, tips are what really drive his earnings. He’s not paying too much attention to the new labor law.

Nationally, western states and the New England region pay the highest minimum wages.