Maryland minimum wage increases in 2021

Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In 2021 Maryland minimum wage employees will see an increase in pay.

The minimum wage is increasing to $11.75 come January 1st. This is a 75 cent increase after this year‘s minimum wage climbed to $11.

$11.75 s per hour will be for people who work with employers with 15 or more employees. Small employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they have to pay workers.

Tipped employees’ minimum wage will remain at $3.63 per hour but that amount plus tips must still equal $11.75

