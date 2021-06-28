Maryland mass vaccination sites’ operating hours through July 3 released, all sites to be closed July 4

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced adjusted times for the state’s mass vaccination sites through July 4. Many sites have adjusted hours through July 3, and all state-supported sites will be closed July 4.
Vaccines can be booked at any time online or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on any day. The release said that walk-up times and number of vaccinations may vary by site.
The schedule is as follows:
- Mall in Columbia (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson)
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy.
Columbia, MD 21044
Appointment hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
No appointment needed: Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Closed: Friday-Monday
- Hagerstown Premium Outlets
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Appointment Hours: Permanently Closed
- M&T Bank Stadium (2nd Dose Pfizer)*
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
Appointment hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
No appointment needed: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Closed: Saturday-Monday
- Morgan State (2nd Dose Pfizer)
1700 E. Cold Spring Lane
Baltimore, MD 21251
Appointment hours: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
No appointment needed: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Closed: Sunday-Thursday
- Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2nd Dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson)*
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Appointment hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
No appointment needed: Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Closed: Friday-Monday
- Regency Furniture Stadium
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602
Appointment hours: Temporarily Closed
- Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)
13710 Central Ave.
Bowie, MD 20721
Appointment hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
No appointment needed: Tuesday-Wednesday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Closed: Sunday and Monday
- Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Johnson & Johnson, 2nd Dose Pfizer)
873 Long Dr.
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Appointment hours: Permanently Closed
- Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Appointment hours: Temporarily Closed
- Montgomery College (Pfizer)
20200 Observation Dr.
Germantown, MD 20876
Appointment hours: Hours vary based on vaccine availability.
No appointment needed: Hours vary. Visit montgomerycountymd.gov/COVID19/vaccine/Germantown.html for regular updates.
- Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)
2200 York Rd.
Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
Hours vary. Visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine for regular updates.
- Frederick County (Pfizer and Moderna)
800 Oak St.
Frederick, MD 21703
Visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/covidvaccine for regular updates.
- Greenbelt Metro Station (Johnson & Johnson)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
Greenbelt, MD 20740
Appointment hours: Permanently closed
- Baltimore Convention Center (Pfizer)
1 W. Pratt St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
Appointment hours: Monday, Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
No appointment needed: Anytime during operating hours
Closed: Wednesday, Sunday