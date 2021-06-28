Maryland mass vaccination sites’ operating hours through July 3 released, all sites to be closed July 4

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced adjusted times for the state’s mass vaccination sites through July 4. Many sites have adjusted hours through July 3, and all state-supported sites will be closed July 4.

Vaccines can be booked at any time online or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on any day. The release said that walk-up times and number of vaccinations may vary by site.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Mall in Columbia (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson)
    10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy.
    Columbia, MD 21044
    Appointment hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
    No appointment needed: Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Closed: Friday-Monday
  • Hagerstown Premium Outlets 
    900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
    Hagerstown, MD 21740
    Appointment Hours: Permanently Closed
  • M&T Bank Stadium (2nd Dose Pfizer)*
    1101 Russell St.
    Baltimore, MD 21230
    Appointment hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
    No appointment needed: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Closed: Saturday-Monday
  • Morgan State (2nd Dose Pfizer)
    1700 E. Cold Spring Lane
    Baltimore, MD 21251
    Appointment hours: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
    No appointment needed: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Closed: Sunday-Thursday
  • Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2nd Dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson)*
    550 Taylor Ave.
    Annapolis, MD 21401
    Appointment hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
    No appointment needed: Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Closed: Friday-Monday
  • Regency Furniture Stadium
    11765 St. Linus Dr.
    Waldorf, MD 20602
    Appointment hours: Temporarily Closed
  • Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)
    13710 Central Ave.
    Bowie, MD 20721
    Appointment hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
    Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    No appointment needed: Tuesday-Wednesday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
    Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Closed: Sunday and Monday
  • Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Johnson & Johnson, 2nd Dose Pfizer)
    873 Long Dr.
    Aberdeen, MD 21001
    Appointment hours: Permanently Closed
  • Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
    500 Glen Ave.
    Salisbury, MD 21804
    Appointment hours: Temporarily Closed
  • Montgomery College (Pfizer)
    20200 Observation Dr.
    Germantown, MD 20876
    Appointment hours: Hours vary based on vaccine availability.
    No appointment needed: Hours vary. Visit montgomerycountymd.gov/COVID19/vaccine/Germantown.html for regular updates.
  • Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)
    2200 York Rd.
    Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
    Hours vary. Visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine for regular updates.
  • Frederick County (Pfizer and Moderna)
    800 Oak St.
    Frederick, MD 21703
    Visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/covidvaccine for regular updates.
  • Greenbelt Metro Station (Johnson & Johnson)
    5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
    Greenbelt, MD 20740
    Appointment hours: Permanently closed
  • Baltimore Convention Center (Pfizer)
    1 W. Pratt St.
    Baltimore, MD 21201
    Appointment hours: Monday, Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
    No appointment needed: Anytime during operating hours
    Closed: Wednesday, Sunday

