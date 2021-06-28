Maryland mass vaccination sites’ operating hours through July 3 released, all sites to be closed July 4

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced adjusted times for the state’s mass vaccination sites through July 4. Many sites have adjusted hours through July 3, and all state-supported sites will be closed July 4.

Vaccines can be booked at any time online or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on any day. The release said that walk-up times and number of vaccinations may vary by site.

The schedule is as follows: