Maryland man sentenced in BLM Crescent Trail case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland man who harassed a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in June 2020 was sentenced to 3 years probation.

Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland pled guilty back in December to three counts of second-degree assault after a video went viral of him harassing young people who were posting BLM posters along the Capital Crescent Trail.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement: