Maryland man sentenced in BLM Crescent Trail case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland man who harassed a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in June 2020 was sentenced to 3 years probation.
Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland pled guilty back in December to three counts of second-degree assault after a video went viral of him harassing young people who were posting BLM posters along the Capital Crescent Trail.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement:
Statement on Anthony Brennan III:
“Today, Judge Eric Johnson of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland sentenced 61-year-old Anthony Brennan III, to a 3-year suspended jail sentence (one year for each victim) with 3 years of probation, the first of which will be supervised. He also ordered anger management classes and an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation by the department of parole and probation. This case gained notoriety because it was caught on video. The defendant’s actions in this matter were reprehensible. He committed an assault on 3 teenagers who were leafleting the Capital Crescent Trail on June 1, 2020. The defendant has taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty. Mr. Brennan has been held accountable for his actions. The sentence is within the Maryland sentencing guidelines for a first-time offender and this conviction will remain on his permanent record,”Ramon Korionoff, Spokesperson for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office
