Maryland man plead guilty to child pornography and secretly photographing women

MAUGANSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Maugansville-area man plead guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography and secretly photographing females.

28-year-old Dylan Bailes was charged and arrested in May after detectives traced a downloaded video file of a prepubescent girl being sexually abused by an adult male to his address.

Upon further investigation, police say they discovered a multitude of images of prepubescent children in sexual interactions with adults. According to court documents, Bailes admitted to police that he used a handheld cube camera to take pictures up females skirts, and more images of females who had no knowledge that their pictures were being taken were found on Bailes’s laptop. 

Bailes remains out on a $50,000 bond and is under supervision pending sentencing.

