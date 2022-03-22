LAVALE, Md. (WDVM) — After a Maryland State Police investigation found evidence of possessing child pornography, officers arrested and charged an Allegany County man early this morning.

Justin Allen, a 20-year-old of LaVale, Maryland is charged with two counts of child pornography possession and three counts of child pornography distribution. He was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into the online possession of child pornography in November 2021. Allen and his Allegany County home were identified as a result of the investigation. Maryland State Police, with the help of Homeland Security and Investigations, served a search warrant at the suspect’s listed home around 8:45 a.m. this morning. Multiple child pornography files were discovered during a preliminary forensic investigation of the Allen’s electronic devices.