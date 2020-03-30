Maryland man charged in violation of COVID-19 executive order for teen hotel party

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 26-year-old Maryland man was charged with violating Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order of prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people.

Ryan M. Serra of Lutherville, Maryland, is accused of hosting a party for teens at the Boston Inn in Carroll County and providing them with alcohol, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said a caller tipped them off around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. According to officers, they found six boys and four girls in the room who were between the ages of 15-17 years old. Police said no one appeared to be intoxicated, but there was allegedly an empty liquor bottle in the room. According to the police investigation, they found evidence that Serra allegedly bought alcohol and knew the attendees were underage.

Serra is charged with violation of the Governor’s Executive Order and ten counts of allowing a minor to possess alcohol. Police said the charge for violating the executive order is “punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.” He was charged on a criminal summons, which means he was not processed, according to police. A mug shot was not taken.

Carroll County has 82 cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on March 30, which includes residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home, where 66 residents tested positive. This is according to the latest state government data on coronavirus in Maryland.