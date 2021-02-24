Maryland legislature seeks protection for African American burial grounds

Delegate Al Carr (D – Montgomery) is pushing a bill to protect African American burial grounds in Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland General Assembly took testimony Wednesday on funding the preservation of African-American cemeteries and burial grounds in the state.

A proposed bill is designed to remove barriers to preserving these historic sites by making grants to promote the state’s history, and highlighting the struggle African- Americans have faced to achieve freedom and equality. Eligible descendent communities will be able to decide where ancestral remains are sited, manage bio-archeological resources at the burial grounds, and prevent developers from encroaching on sites that should be protected.

“This is a nationwide issue,” says Delegate Al Carr (D – Montgomery County). It’s across the entire state of Maryland. I have African American ancestors who are buried in Virginia and in Ohio and I have some ancestors that lived in Hagerstown, Maryland in the 1880’s.”

The proposed legislation would compensate families of the deceased where a relative’s burial site. has been desecrated.

