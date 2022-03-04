ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — With the conclusion of our workweek the Maryland General Assembly has reached its halfway mark for 2022.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson held a press conference Friday afternoon with his outlook for the remaining weeks of legislative business. Such issues as legalized marijuana, education reform and climate policy remain on the agenda. And President Ferguson was asked how the state might act on the generous budget surplus it finds on its books.

“It is essential that those benefits accrue to middle-class Marylanders, and Maryland families who are doing their best to recover from this pandemic. We must be financially prudent. We can’t do something because it’s an election year,” said Ferguson.

The General Assembly will conclude its session in about five weeks.